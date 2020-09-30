Usher Announces Birth Of Baby Girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond

Musician Usher announced the birth of his newborn daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond.

Usher shared a photo of his baby girl Wednesday with long-time girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea on his Instagram.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” Usher wrote. “‘Isn’t She lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

People magazine confirmed the baby girl’s birth date as Sept. 24. (RELATED: REPORT: Usher Expecting Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea)

“Usher and Jenn are overjoyed, and so is the whole family, including Sovereign’s big brothers,” a source told the outlet. “Everyone is so happy and excited.”

Usher first confirmed the baby news himself during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Sept. 4. Usher also discussed potential baby names during an appearance on “The Late Late Show.”

“If it’s a girl, I don’t think that Usher would flow well,” Usher told Corden at the time. “To be perfectly honest, I’m trying to figure out which way to go. I got a few names in line, but maybe you can help me — give me some suggestions.”

I’m so happy for Usher and his girlfriend. Newborn babies just bring so much joy to each family. I can’t wait to get new photos of the sweet baby.