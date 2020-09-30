Wisconsin Badgers Release Awesome Football Video From Training Camp

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an awesome football video for fans Tuesday night.

The Badgers tweeted a video from training camp, and I can promise that fans of the program won’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Ready to get after it at practice tomorrow but until then…

Pictures are worth a thousand words#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/SpEJzDLduI — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 29, 2020

While it’s not the most electric video that we’ve ever seen out of the Badgers, I still loved the energy it brought.

It kind of had an old school feel to it, and I can’t get enough of stuff like that. I love old school and retro videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 23, 2020 at 4:55pm PDT

Also, I don’t want to go full CIA agent here, but I do find it interesting Graham Mertz and Jack Coan appeared to be shown the same amount.

Is there a true quarterback going down in Madison right now? I predicted that Jack Coan would dominate the reps this season because of coronavirus canceling spring ball and his experience.

However, the video above makes it seem like they’re taking equal reps. Of course, it’s just one video, but it’ll stoke the curiosity of fans.

The season is less than a month away! I can’t wait to see what happens once the Badgers are back on the field!