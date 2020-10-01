Colorado Secretary Of State Urges National Media Not To Report Results On Election Day To Save Democracy

Colorado’s secretary of state urged the national media via Twitter to not report election results on Election Day for the sake of democracy.

Jena Griswold cited the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots expected to be used in the 2020 election, claiming President Donald Trump may “claim victory on election night, even when millions of ballots will not have been counted,” she said on Twitter.

ATTN NATIONAL MEDIA EXECUTIVES: Our democracy cannot be held hostage to a ratings race. If you care about our democracy, you will protect it. Full Stop. (thread) — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) October 1, 2020

“Our democracy cannot be held hostage to a ratings race. If you care about our democracy, you will protect it. Full Stop,” Griswold tweeted. We are in the middle of a pandemic and the President of the United States has telegraphed that he may claim victory on election night, even when millions of ballots will not have been counted,” she continued.

“Indisputable facts: 1. This is no normal election. A record number of Americans will be voting by mail. 2. Election ‘night’ will be dramatically different than ever before. We need an UNPRECEDENTED plan from the media for how they will cover an unprecedented election.”

“That is why I am calling on national media networks to pledge to #PressPause for democracy and: 1. Make NO projections on election night 2. Announce NO election results on election night”

“In the coming days, I will ask election administrators, voting rights organizations, media ethicists, corporations, religious leaders, and all concerned Americans to stand with me in demanding media executives #PressPause for democracy.”

More than one million ballots have been cast already for the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Despite an early surge in mail-in voting, it’s very likely the results of some states – including swing states – might not be decided for weeks after Nov. 3.

Multiple states have extended their mail-in ballot receipts deadlines, which is said to grant relief to voters who may have had their ballots disqualified due to late arrival or coronavirus-related reasons, according to officials in Georgia and Indiana. (RELATED: Here Are All The States That Have Extended Their Mail-In Ballot Receipt Deadline)

President Trump has said that mail-in voting could jeopardize the accuracy of the 2020 election, and that implementation of nationwide mail-in voting could lead to a surge in voter fraud ahead of November’s election.