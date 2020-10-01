Editorial

Home Field Advantage In College Football Is Set To Be The Worst Since 2005

Sep 26, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter (17) rushes Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Home field advantage in college football is pretty much gone during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CBS, home teams are 47-32 through this past weekend, which is a winning percentage of 59.5%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that trend holds through the rest of the season, which would seem likely, it’ll be the worst college football season for home teams since 2005.

Fans are completely banned from some college football stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re heavily restricted at others. One thing is for certain, and it’s the fact that we’ve never seen a season like this before.

I’ve been telling you all for months and months that fans being restricted at games would make a gigantic impact.

I hope you all listened because that’s exactly what happened. When you remove fans from a stadium, it gives the road team a huge bump.

As pointed out by Urban Meyer, in some cases that bump might be good for an extra 10 points.

The talent gap between average teams and good teams isn’t as big as some people seem to think it is. Fans play a huge role making the stadium loud and a nightmare for visiting teams, especially on offense.

You remove that aspect, and you’re going to see home teams in trouble a lot more often than you usually would. That’s exactly what we’ve seen happen this season.

LSU won the national championship last season, and opened 2020 by losing at home to Mississippi State and Mike Leach. Things change fast.

We’ll have to wait to see how it shakes out the rest of the year, but I think we’ll be seeing a lot more home teams go down before it’s all said and done.