Notre Dame’s Football Team Goes Several Days Without New Positive Coronavirus Tests

Notre Dame’s football team has gone several days without new coronavirus cases.

According to Pete Sampson, head trainer Rob Hunt announced that there weren’t any new positive cases when coronavirus testing was conducted on Monday and Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Fighting Irish are scheduled to play Florida State October 10 after their game against Wake Forest last weekend was postponed.

According to Notre Dame head trainer Rob Hunt, the football program had zero new positive tests on Monday and zero new positive tests on Wednesday. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 1, 2020

This is great news for the Fighting Irish and their fans around the country. When the game against Wake Forest was called off, people were obviously concerned.

The last thing football fans need is for their favorite team to be sidelined because of coronavirus, and that’s where the Fighting Irish recently found themselves.

Now, it sounds like Notre Dame has the situation under control, the team isn’t getting new positive tests, and that’s a reason to celebrate.

As long as this trend holds for the next several days, then the game against Florida State will 100% happen.

It’s been a tough few days for Notre Dame and the program’s faithful fans, but things are trending in the correct direction!