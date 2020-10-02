Porn Director Craven Moorehead Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Porn Star Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

Porn director Craven Moorehead filed a defamation lawsuit against adult film actress Aria Lee after she accused him of sexual assault.

Moorehead’s lawsuit called the allegations against himself “false, malicious, defamatory and hurtful,” according to an article published Thursday by Page Six. He asking for $10 million in the lawsuit against the adult film star.

Lee first accused Moorehead of sexually assaulting her twice in June. Lee opened up about the accusations in a video shared on Twitter and an interview published by AVN.

Coming out please listen to my story https://t.co/cmrtxzlNFF — Aria 51 Inc. BLM (@AriaLeexxx) June 5, 2020



“I want Craven to never work in the porn industry again … I want the entire porn industry to know what he did to me,” Lee said in the statement to AVN. “I am completely messed up in the head because of him. I don’t have money to see a therapist, but I’m constantly seeing the therapist because I’m not OK.” She added, “I just really want other girls to come forward, too, I want to know if this has happened to anybody else. I want us to protect our industry.” (RELATED: REPORT: Dozens Of Women Come Forward To Accuse Ron Jeremy Of Sex Crimes After He Was Formally Charged)

Moorehead’s lawsuit includes a claim by Gamma Films that an independent investigation had been conducted and found it “impossible to validate the veracity of the allegations in question,” Page Six reported.

Moorehead continues to deny Lee’s version of what happened.