Texas A&M Vs. Alabama And Auburn Vs. Georgia Are The 2 Best College Football Games This Weekend

There are two SEC football games this weekend fans around the country need to watch.
I just glanced at the weekend slate to set my schedule for Saturday, and Alabama vs. Texas A&M and Auburn vs. Georgia are clearly the two best games of the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Both games feature ranked teams, great players and great coaches. When it comes to great football Saturday, you won’t find games better than these two.
Because I’m a gambling man and I love predictions, I’m going to call both of these games for you right now. First, let’s start with Alabama vs. Texas A&M.
Nick Saban isn’t losing at home to the Aggies. Last time I checked, Johnny Manziel isn’t on the field this time around.
The Crimson Tide are going to crush the Aggies. They’re already favored by 17.5, but this thing might be out of control by halftime.
I fully anticipate Alabama to blow out Texas A&M and to easily cover.
Now, when it comes to Georgia vs. Auburn, the Bulldogs are favored by 6.5 against the Tigers. Yes, they’re playing the game in Athens, but I saw nothing about Georgia against Arkansas that impressed me.
They looked like hot garbage.
However, there is a huge wildcard here, and it’s the fact JT Daniels has been cleared to play this weekend for the Bulldogs.
The highly-touted QB could be the savior Georgia needs or he might not be. I have no idea. What I do know is that I don’t love the uncertainty.
For that reason, I’m picking Auburn with the upset.
You can catch the Alabama/Texas A&M game on CBS at 3:30 EST and the Georgia/Auburn game at 7:30 EST on ESPN.