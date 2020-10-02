Trump Campaign To Punt ‘All Previously Announced Campaign Events’

All previously announced campaign events involving President Donald Trump and members of his family have been cancelled, delayed, or turned into virtual events, the Trump campaign announced Friday.

The announcement from Campaign Manager Bill Stepien came soon after Trump announced that both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus early Friday morning. Trump’s original Friday schedule had him traveling to campaign events in Washington, D.C. and Florida, but the events have been canceled.

Events not involving Trump or his family “will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead,” Stepien said in a statement. (RELATED: RNC Chairwoman Says Debate Rules Should Remain The Same As Debate Commission Announces ‘Additional Structure’)

“Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House,” he added.

Trump and Melania are suspected to have contracted COVID-19 from senior staffer Hope Hicks, who travelled with the president throughout Wednesday and tested positive part way through the day. She had reportedly tested negative Wednesday morning.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed that Trump and Melania are experiencing “mild” symptoms, but no other information has been made available. Meadows, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and Barron Trump have all tested negative for the virus.

Some prominent Republicans have tested positive, however, including Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

Trump and Melania began quarantine Friday evening after taking their tests but before receiving results. CDC guidelines recommend at least 15 days of isolation for COVID-19 cases. Trump’s next debate with Biden is currently scheduled for October 15, exactly two weeks from the day he tested positive.