Chris Christie Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chris Christie tested positive for coronavirus, the former New Jersey governor announced Saturday morning.

Christie is the latest official to reveal a coronavirus diagnosis after a recent White House visit. At least seven people who attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony in which President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court have tested positive, The Guardian reported. (RELATED: Cleveland Officials Link 11 Positive COVID-19 Tests To Debate)

“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie tweeted. “I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

The president announced early Friday morning that he and the first lady both tested positive for the virus. Trump was transported to Walter Reed hospital “out of an abundance of caution” Friday.

Other Rose Garden ceremony attendees to have tested positive include Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, as well as former White House aide Kellyanne Conway and Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins.

Christie helped prepare Trump for the first presidential debate that took place Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.