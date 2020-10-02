Trump Heads To Walter Reed Hospital ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’ After COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Donald Trump will travel to a special suite at Walter Reed hospital in Washington D.C. on Friday after physicians urged the measure to bring him closer to medical care should the need arise.

The White House confirmed Friday afternoon that Trump was experiencing “mild” symptoms. White House Physician Sean Conley discussed Trump’s treatment regimen so far, saying Trump is “fatigued” but doing well and in good spirits. Trump could be seen walking to Marine One unassisted Friday for transport to the hospital.

Full video of President Trump walking out of the White House with no assistance. https://t.co/5Ou9tY32gr pic.twitter.com/7si0AKSA9F — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) October 2, 2020

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement to reporters. “Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of his physicians and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

"President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady," she added.

NEWS: President Trump is preparing to depart for Walter Reed Medical Center at 5:30 pm, out of an abundance of caution, following a positive Covid diagnosis Thursday evening. Breaking story from me and @jdawsey. https://t.co/ycUNFJywaV — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) October 2, 2020

The White House has confirmed that Trump remains fully capable of performing his duties and has not temporarily transferred power to Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative Friday.

Trump received an 8-gram dosage of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail Friday morning, according to Conley. The treatment has not received approval from the Food and Drug Administration but has shown promising signs during clinical trials. Conley also noted that Trump has also been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin as a daily preventative.

Both Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning. They are suspected to have contracted the virus from senior staffer Hope Hicks, who traveled with the president throughout Wednesday and tested positive later that day.

Trump’s campaign has suspended all events he was planned to be featured in for the time being, though they are reportedly transforming some into virtual events.

Other prominent Republicans to test positive on Friday include Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and Barron Trump have all tested negative for the disease.

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife have also tested negative, alongside Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris.