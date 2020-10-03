REPORT: President Trump Took Supplemental Oxygen Before Friday Trip To Walter Reed

President Donald Trump reportedly took supplemental oxygen ahead of his trip to Walter Reed on Friday, but doctors have confirmed he is not currently on oxygen.

The Associated Press report came minutes after White House Physician Sean Conley told reporters on Saturday that Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours and is not using oxygen. Sources told reporters that Trump had trouble breathing on Friday, causing a drop in his blood-oxygen level that required supplemental oxygen.

Two people close to the White House said in separate interviews that the president had trouble breathing on Friday and that his oxygen level dropped, prompting his doctors to give him supplemental oxygen while at the White House. @maggieNYT — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 3, 2020

Conley said Trump is doing "very well" and confirmed Trump had a fever on Thursday, but did not specify its severity and assured reporters that the president no longer has one. Doctors currently have Trump on a five-day plan of administering the Remdesivir coronavirus treatment, but they declined to give a timeline of when they expect the president to leave the hospital.

Conley was asked directly several times whether Trump had taken oxygen but he refused to give a clear answer, repeating instead that Trump is not “currently” on oxygen. Conley confirmed Trump did not need oxygen on Wednesday, Thursday, or when he arrived at the hospital on Friday.

The AP’s report lines up with this timeline, saying Trump only required oxygen on Friday before traveling to Walter Reed.