The Detroit Lions Need A Huge Win Over The New Orleans Saints

Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) motions against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Detroit Lions need a big win Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Lions and Saints are both 1-2 entering week four, and it’s time for the Lions to do a serious gut check this fine Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

I have been incredibly hard on the Lions this season, and that’s not stopping today. Yes, we beat a solid Cardinals team last week, but we were shockingly bad in weeks one and two.

That’s simply unacceptable, and fans are tired of it always being a new season and always being the same Detroit Lions.

The Lions have more than enough firepower on offense to score in bunches. That’s not an issue at all. Matthew Stafford has a howitzer attached to the right side of his body, we have receiving targets and we can run the ball.

There’s literally no excuse at all for not winning football games, and I fully expect to win today against the Saints.

 

Let’s go out there and get the job done. It’s that simple. Let’s even the record up to 2-2, and go from there.