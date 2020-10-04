Editorial

REPORT: Wisconsin Quarterback Jack Coan ‘Out Indefinitely’ With A Foot Injury

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is reportedly out after suffering a foot injury in practice.

According to Jeff Potrykus, Coan is “out indefinitely” after he suffered the foot injury, and it doesn’t sound like anyone knows when he’ll return. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means highly-touted redshirt freshman Graham Mertz is the next man up.

This is not the news that I wanted to hear on a Sunday morning. I was incredibly excited to watch Coan play his season.

By all accounts, he’d taken a big step in the offseason after a great junior season, and I wanted to see what was ahead for him.

Now, it sounds like he might not be back on the field anytime soon.

Obviously, we’re all pulling for Jack Coan to get as healthy as possible as quickly as possible. You never want to see anyone go down, especially your starting quarterback.

The only positive note here is that I have supreme confidence in Graham Mertz to get the job done. This isn’t how I wanted him pressed into service, but life has a funny way of working out.

 

We’re the Wisconsin Badgers, and we will adapt. Don’t sleep on us. We’re still going to ball.