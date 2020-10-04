Trump Is Taking A Steroid And Could Be Discharged From Walter Reed As Early As Monday Morning, White House Doctors Say

President Donald Trump’s medical team gave an update on his health Sunday outside Walter Reed Military Medical Center, during which they suggested he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday morning.

“Since we spoke last, the president has continued to improve,” White House physician Sean Conley opened. “As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course, particularly when a patient is being so closely watched 24 hours a day.” (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett To Joe Biden — Here’s Every Politician, Aide And Supporter We Know Trump And Hope Hicks Met With This Week)

Conley added that after some discussion by the team, Trump has placed on dexamethasone, a steroid commonly prescribed to COVID-19 patients to help deal with upper respiratory inflammation.

Sean Dooley, a second member of the White House medical team, claimed that Trump no longer has a fever nor shortness of breath and has been “walking around the White House medical unit without limitation or disability.”

Dr. Brian Garibaldi also stated that the president is positively responding to the treatment regimen and as of Sunday morning feels “well.” (RELATED: White House Offers Seemingly Contradictory Messages On Trump’s Health After Entering Walter Reed)

“Our plan today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible to be mobile,” Garibaldi explained. “If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is to plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course.”

