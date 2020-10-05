Gardner Minshew Throws For 351 Yards In A Loss To The Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew put up some huge numbers during a Sunday loss to the Bengals.

Minshew threw for 351 yards and tacked on two touchdowns during the 33-25 loss. Through the first four games, Minshew has eight passing touchdowns and 1,138 passing yards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Oct 4, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

The Jaguars might not be winning a bunch of games, but Minshew is proving time and time again that he’s a legit NFL quarterback.

Remember when people thought the Jaguars were going to tank by playing Minshew so that they could draft Trevor Lawrence?

That sure was cute.

???? DJ Chark avec son 2e TD du match sur cette passe de Gardner Minshew ! #DUUUVAL ???? @beinsports_FR

???? #NFLGamePass pic.twitter.com/QyOKqtofcD — NFL France (@NFLFrance) October 4, 2020

I have no idea what the future holds for the Jaguars and Minshew. I don’t have a clue at all. They don’t look like a playoff team, but they’re not going to be in any position to draft Lawrence.

At this point, I 100% believe they have to build around Minshew. Despite having very little talent around him, the dude just puts up numbers.

He’s consistently proven he can lead a franchise. With Lawrence out of the picture because the Jaguars won’t have the top pick, why wouldn’t you commit to Minshew?

I’m all in on Minshew, and it’s not even a tough call.