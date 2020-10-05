Editorial

Gardner Minshew Throws For 351 Yards In A Loss To The Bengals

Oct 4, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) prepares to make a pass during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew put up some huge numbers during a Sunday loss to the Bengals.

Minshew threw for 351 yards and tacked on two touchdowns during the 33-25 loss. Through the first four games, Minshew has eight passing touchdowns and 1,138 passing yards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

The Jaguars might not be winning a bunch of games, but Minshew is proving time and time again that he’s a legit NFL quarterback.

Remember when people thought the Jaguars were going to tank by playing Minshew so that they could draft Trevor Lawrence?

That sure was cute.

I have no idea what the future holds for the Jaguars and Minshew. I don’t have a clue at all. They don’t look like a playoff team, but they’re not going to be in any position to draft Lawrence.

At this point, I 100% believe they have to build around Minshew. Despite having very little talent around him, the dude just puts up numbers.

He’s consistently proven he can lead a franchise. With Lawrence out of the picture because the Jaguars won’t have the top pick, why wouldn’t you commit to Minshew?

I’m all in on Minshew, and it’s not even a tough call.