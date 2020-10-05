Dolly Parton Could Be On The Cover Of Playboy Magazine For Her 75th Birthday

Legendary country singer Dolly Parton might grace the cover of Playboy in honor of her 75th birthday.

Parton revealed that she has “talked about” appearing on the cover during Saturday’s episode of Scott Mills and Chris Stark’s podcast on Radio 5 Live.

Dolly Parton Says She ‘Might’ Pose for Playboy for Her 75th Birthday If It’s ‘in Good Taste’​ https://t.co/6lf2t2wrYo — People (@people) October 5, 2020

“I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and they want it, we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside,” Parton told Mills and Stark. “So, yeah, it’s possible. Yep, we’ve talked about it.”

Parton says she really just wants the cover to be done “in good taste.” (RELATED: Dolly Parton To Release First Christmas Album In 30 Years)

Everything that Parton does is in good taste, so I’m pumped to see what her cover would look like. The “Islands In The Stream” singer already appeared on the cover back in 1978. She was notably not naked on the cover.

I think finding a good balance of sultry and modest is always a good look for Playboy. They do some great writing and profile work in the magazine. That’s something to really look forward to. Parton has some great stories. She’s been in one of the coolest industries for so long.

Dolly Parton on the cover of Playboy (1978) pic.twitter.com/wZ7CWrqd76 — ???? (@spun_sugar1) May 27, 2020

The 1978 cover was pretty iconic and it would be amazing if Parton recreated it at 75.