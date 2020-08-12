Dolly Parton To Release First Christmas Album In 30 Years

Musician Dolly Parton is going to release her first Christmas album in 30 years this year.

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” will be released on Oct. 2, according to an article published Wednesday by Billboard.

Parton discussed how she came up with the name for the album with the outlet.

“I thought, ‘I think I’ll call it ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ because I love the song ‘A Holly Jolly Christmas’ with Burl Ives,” Parton told Billboard. “He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, ‘Why don’t do I call it something cute and clever, like that or ‘Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly,’ something corny like that.'” (RELATED: Dolly Parton Sings ‘Sweet Music Man’ In Tribute To Kenny Rogers During CMT Benefit)

The album will feature original songs and holiday classics. Parton also threw in some duets with artists such as Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus, the outlet reported.

The album was partially produced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the best gift Parton could have given us amid this whole mess. The holidays are definitely going to be a little different this year because of the virus, but at least we know for a fact we’ll have some good new Christmas music to listen to.

It could be worse.