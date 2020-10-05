Editorial

LSU Will Sell Alcohol Against Missouri

Sep 26, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with safety JaCoby Stevens (7) after a fumble recovery against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Fans of the LSU Tigers will be able to drink this weekend in the stadium against Missouri.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Tigers will start selling alcohol this season beginning Saturday against Missouri. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team previously didn’t sell alcohol during the loss to Mississippi State.

Football games happening in the fall and beer being slung among the common folks in the stands is proof that nature is healing.

Football and beer go hand-in-hand like me getting shot down at the bars by women way out of my league back in the day.

If football fans are allowed into the stadium, then they should be allowed to enjoy a few cold beers during the day.

We didn’t go to the moon so that fans could sit sober in the stands. That’s not what the USA is all about! Not at all!

Props to the Tigers for making sure their fans don’t go thirsty. You just love to see it!