REPORT: Jalen Ramsey And Golden Tate Get Into A Fight After The Rams Beat The Giants

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate reportedly traded shots after the Rams beat the Giants.

Following the Sunday victory for the Rams, Nikki Kay tweeted out a scuffle between the two teams and said “press box consensus says it was Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate involved.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hard to tell what’s happening in the video, but ESPN reported that the two players “engaged in a fight near the 50-yard line.” You can see the video below.

There’s a fight on the field after the game clock hits zero, press box consensus says it was Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate involved pic.twitter.com/m6WhFUMhwf — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKaySN1) October 4, 2020

Field Yates also tweeted a video of the altercation, but again, it’s hard to see where Tate and Ramsey are. You can watch it below.

Following their game today, the Rams and Giants had a huge fight at midfield which included Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/nq7A4Qphv1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2020

To make matters even crazier, ESPN also reported that the Rams defensive back “was waiting outside the Giants’ locker room for Tate after they had left the field,” but no second fight occurred.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) on Aug 7, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

Well, you can guarantee that there’ll be some envelopes in the mail for these two men from Roger Goodell and the league office.

The NFL simply isn’t going to tolerate melees breaking out following the conclusion of the game. The league isn’t going to put up with that kind of nonsense.

Having said that, I do rag on NFL guys for acting tough, but rarely following through. At least these two actually got down to business.

As they say, it’s one thing to talk tough, and it’s an entirely different thing to be tough. These two had a score to settle and got to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Tate (@showtimetate) on Sep 21, 2020 at 2:35pm PDT

Now, we wait to see what kind of fines are handed down. I expect them to be very hefty.