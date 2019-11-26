Jalen Ramsey Gets Into Intense Exchange With Marcus Peters After Massive Loss To The Ravens

Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters had an intense moment late Monday night.

After the Ravens destroyed the Rams 45-6, Ramsey went over to Peters and got into a verbal exchange with the Ravens star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can’t hear what the two NFL stars are saying, but it’s clear that they’re both not happy. Watch the wild moment below.

Remember when I said it’s okay to talk trash as long as you win? That was a few days ago, and it was about Jalen Ramsey.

Well, here we are and the Rams superstar is out here running his mouth after losing by 39 points. If you lose by damn near six touchdowns, then you should just keep your mouth shut.

Instead, Ramsey decided to poke at Peters, who also used to play for the Rams.

The Rams traded away Marcus Peters in order to trade for Jalen Ramsey. How does Peters feel about it?pic.twitter.com/1QUwXbO6PL — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 26, 2019

Sometimes, even the best athletes on the planet need to get humbled. That’s pretty much what happened here. Ramsey talks a big game and he usually backs it up.

Not this time. Peters and the Ravens absolutely smoked the Rams, and then Ramsey decided to let his mouth get involved.

Not smart, my friends. Not smart at all. Lose with your head held high and your mouth kept shut.

Otherwise, you end up on the internet getting ripped by just about everybody.