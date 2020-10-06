Alabama Massacring Texas A&M Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of The Weekend

Alabama beating Texas A&M dominated the weekend’s college football TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Crimson Tide’s humiliating destruction of the Aggies averaged 4.76 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia beating Auburn was second with an average of 4.22 million viewers on ESPN. Neither game was close by the time the clocks hit zero.

You know things are finally going well in America again when we’re seeing TV ratings like this for college football.

It’s a sign that people are locked in and ready to enjoy some action. It means it’s finally time to enjoy the greatest sport on the planet.

There’s literally no better feeling on the planet than firing up the TV on a Saturday afternoon with a cold beer in your hand and a great game on the TV.

I would pick that over just about anything else in life, and we got a couple great games last weekend. Alabama mauled the Aggies and Stetson Bennett led the way against Auburn.

You love to see it!

Let’s hope the ratings keep rolling. It’s a win for America every week they do!