CDC Director Robert Redfield Gives Go-Ahead To Mike Pence To Participate In Vice Presidential Debate

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield gave medical approval to Vice President Mike Pence to participate in Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, according to a memo.

The memo stated that the CDC, in consultation with White House physician Dr. Jesse Shonau, “concludes from a public health standpoint, it is safe for the Vice President to participate in the upcoming Vice-Presidential debate.”

NEW: CDC Director Robert Redfield clears Pence to take part in Wednesday night’s VP debate pic.twitter.com/EWL7PRLgYM — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) October 6, 2020

It explained Pence was not in close contact with anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus in the Trump administration, including President Donald Trump.

“The CDC had a consultation with White House physician, Dr. Jesse Shonau… Based on the description of the movements of the Vice President from Dr. Shonau, the Vice President is not a close contact of any known person with COVID-19, including the President,” the memo continued. (RELATED: ‘It Wasn’t Just President Trump’: Meghan McCain Says People Don’t Trust Coronavirus ‘Experts’ Because They Lied Too)

A person is defined as being in “close contact” with an infected individual if they were within six feet of that individual two days before the onset of the illness, according to the memo.

Dr. Jesse Shonau’s medical recommendation matched that of Dr. Redfield’s according to a White House Medical Unit memo released Tuesday. It stated that “Vice President Mike Pence is encouraged to go about his normal activities and does not need to quarantine” due to his negative coronavirus test result.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to face off against Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wednesday night’s debate with a plexiglass barrier and 12 feet of social distancing separating the two candidates, per Reuters.