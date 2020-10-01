NFL Teams Might Lose Draft Picks If Coaches Don’t Wear Masks While On The Sidelines

The NFL has an absurd plan to deal with coaches who don’t wear a mask while on the sidelines.

The league has already fined several coaches $100,000 for not wearing a mask while coaching, and it sounds like things might get substantially worse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL is fining the #Saints and #Raiders $250,000 each and coaches Sean Payton and Jon Gruden $100,000 each for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area Monday night, per source. That brings the total to $1.75 million in total fines for violations in Week 2. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020

According to Adam Schefter, the league informed all 32 teams that not wearing a mask could result in “suspensions and/or forfeiture of draft picks.”

NFL sent another strongly-worded memo to team executives, GMs and HCs today, urging all to be in compliance with game-day protocols (wearing masks). “We will address lack of compliance with accountability measures that may include…suspensions and/or forfeiture of draft picks.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2020

I’ve praised the NFL’s handling of coronavirus because Roger Goodell and the league have done a truly impressive job.

Yet, this is absolute garbage. It’s nothing more than hot garbage to threaten teams with suspensions and losing draft picks over not wearing a mask.

This is absolutely a clip of #Raiders Jon Gruden telling Carr and Ruggs, “Shit man, they ain’t fining me $100,000, man.” pic.twitter.com/unp10rYBXd — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 22, 2020

I’m not somebody who is super anti-mask. I wear a mask while at the store, and I don’t when I’m just outside with friends. I think most rational people embrace that stance.

So, don’t take my criticism as if it’s coming from some kind of anti-mask zealot. That’s not the case. I’m a common sense person, and common sense tells me that requiring coaches to wear masks is insanely stupid.

NFL players don’t wear masks, people don’t wear them in the locker rooms and there’s nothing to suggest it’s necessary for coaches on sidelines.

This is just the league being extra cautious for no reason at all. If coaches can be around players tackling each other, then they shouldn’t have to wear a mask.

#49ers Kyle Shanahan has been fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask on Sunday ???? pic.twitter.com/mSEreFlY96 — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) September 22, 2020

Let’s hope the NFL comes to their senses sooner than later because this is ridiculous.