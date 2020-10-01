Editorial

NFL Teams Might Lose Draft Picks If Coaches Don’t Wear Masks While On The Sidelines

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The NFL has an absurd plan to deal with coaches who don’t wear a mask while on the sidelines.

The league has already fined several coaches $100,000 for not wearing a mask while coaching, and it sounds like things might get substantially worse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, the league informed all 32 teams that not wearing a mask could result in “suspensions and/or forfeiture of draft picks.”

I’ve praised the NFL’s handling of coronavirus because Roger Goodell and the league have done a truly impressive job.

Yet, this is absolute garbage. It’s nothing more than hot garbage to threaten teams with suspensions and losing draft picks over not wearing a mask.

I’m not somebody who is super anti-mask. I wear a mask while at the store, and I don’t when I’m just outside with friends. I think most rational people embrace that stance.

So, don’t take my criticism as if it’s coming from some kind of anti-mask zealot. That’s not the case. I’m a common sense person, and common sense tells me that requiring coaches to wear masks is insanely stupid.

NFL players don’t wear masks, people don’t wear them in the locker rooms and there’s nothing to suggest it’s necessary for coaches on sidelines.

This is just the league being extra cautious for no reason at all. If coaches can be around players tackling each other, then they shouldn’t have to wear a mask.

Let’s hope the NFL comes to their senses sooner than later because this is ridiculous.