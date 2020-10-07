‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Gets Its Release Pushed To Summer 2022

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is the latest Hollywood blockbuster to get its release date pushed back.

The official “Jurassic World” Instagram page announced Tuesday night that the film with Chris Pratt is now scheduled to come out June 10, 2022. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The film had previously been scheduled to hit theaters June 11, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

View this post on Instagram Jurassic World: Dominion. June 10, 2022. A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld) on Oct 6, 2020 at 3:07pm PDT

Another day goes by in the world of entertainment, and we have more bad news thanks to coronavirus. It truly never ends.

The latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die,” “The Batman” and “Wonder Woman” have all already been pushed back.

Now, the latest film in the “Jurassic World” saga has also been pushed really far back.

We really have to wait until summer of 2022 to watch Chris Pratt battling it out with dinosaurs again? Damn, that hits hard.

That’s the last kind of news I needed this weekend.

“Jurassic World” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” were both absolutely outstanding movies, and they were both a ton of fun.

I am looking forward to “Dominion,” and I damn sure don’t want to wait until 2022.

Once again, coronavirus has thrown a wrench into our plans. Welcome to life in 2020.