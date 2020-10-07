Spike Lee Says There ‘Could Be A Civil War’ If Trump Loses, Suggests ‘MAGA’ Means ‘Roll Back The Clock’ To Slavery

Spike Lee suggested there “could be a civil war” if President Donald Trump loses the election in November and said the president is on “the wrong side of history.”

“And also, Nov. 3, who knows what the world’s going to be like,” the 63-year-old filmmaker shared with Variety in a piece published Wednesday, referencing the upcoming election.

“And they might not be able to declare a winner,” he added. “This could be a civil war.” (RELATED: Spike Lee Says ‘A Small Percentage’ Of Black People Will ‘Drink The Orange Kool-Aid’ And Vote For Trump)

Spike Lee says #Oscar voters who don’t agree with the new diversity and inclusion rules “probably voted for #DrivingMissDaisy and #GreenBook” https://t.co/l1uPjVo0Fs — Variety (@Variety) October 7, 2020

Lee continued while he urged people to get “out and vote because this motherf—er is not going to leave, and he’ll say that the vote was invalid or rigged. [Trumps’s] doing that s— already. He’s laying the groundwork to say the election is bogus.” (RELATED: Spike Lee Goes On Profane Rant Against Trump At French Film Festival [VIDEO])

At one point, the “Da 5 Bloods” director said that Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rally actually means going back to a time of slavery.

“Roll back the clock,” Lee shared when asked what “MAGA” meant to him. “If it was up to him, I’d be singing, ‘Let my people go.’ I’d be singing Negro spirituals, ‘Wade in the Water,’ all types of stuff. Along with stealing the land from Native Americans and genocide, that’s how this country was built.”

Lee went on to say that, to him, Trump, is “on the wrong side of history. And he should not even talk about Abraham Lincoln.”

Earlier this year, the “Malcolm X” director asked Anderson Cooper, during an interview on CNN, if he thought America was “coming close to a civil war” while suggesting Trump “might not want to leave” if he loses the election.

“I think there’s going to be shenanigans, some skulduggery that if he loses, particularly in a close vote, he might not want to leave,” the director said.