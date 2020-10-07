Surveillance Camera Catches Mother Suspected Of Driving Under The Influence Plow Through Home, Kitchen With Kids In Car

A surveillance camera caught the moment a New York mother suspected of driving under the influence plowed her car through a Brentwood home and kitchen.

In video shared by TMZ in a piece published Wednesday, we see what looked to be the view from outside a person's home when all of the sudden a white SUV appeared in the shot, careened through the person's front yard and practically flipped over on its side.

WATCH:

In the next shot, we see the alleged crash from a camera inside the home that shows the SUV crashing through the wall and into the person's kitchen.

In a clip posted by New York’s Pix 11 News, we can hear children screaming after the crash.

WATCH:

WILD VIDEO: A Long Island mom was arrested for DWI with her three children in the car after allegedly crashing an SUV into a Brentwood home. She was taken to a hospital for her injures, police said; the children, 4, 5 and 8, were uninjured. More here: https://t.co/txKD4zeXeX pic.twitter.com/DAoPT5JGZE — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 5, 2020

The piece noted that Ashley Thomas-Smith was arrested and is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and three counts of child endangerment following the crash with her three daughters ages 4, 5 and 8 in the car, per police.

The Long Island woman reportedly was taken to a hospital for her injuries, and the kids were reportedly not injured in the crash that happened on Sunday afternoon.