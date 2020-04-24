Jimmy Fallon Invites Alex Rodriguez To Spicy Wings Eating Contest From Home And It’s Can’t-Miss

Jimmy Fallon invited Alex Rodriguez to a spicy wings contest for a home version of Hot Ones during the pandemic and it’s great.

The host of the "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" made it clear at the start he didn't tell A-Rod a whole lot about the details of what would happen during the wings contest and called it just "another bonding experience," before the two dived in to find out who could handle things hotter.

WATCH:

In the clip, we see Fallon and the former New York Yankees slugger eat a series of wings with the use of four different hot sauces, ranging from what was labeled the mid-way mark of heat, followed by a "green thai chili sauce and lastly one called triple X, for three times the heat.

The first wing seemed to not effect either celebrity. But then things got down right hysterical when the pair hit the third one, with Fallon after the first bite saying he could feel it in his muscle. A-Rod can even be seen fanning his mouth in an attempt to cool things off. But by the fourth wing the two are in tears.

The fun really starts happening at the 4:47 mark.

At one point, Rodriguez even shared that he got “instructions” from his fiancée Jennifer Lopez on how to eat the wings.

Later, Fallon admitted that of the guests he has done the Hot Ones contest with, “Selena Gomez was probably the most mad.”

The popular YouTube webseries, “Hot Ones,” is hosted by Sean Evans and welcomes guests to join him in eating spicy chicken wings, starting with the coolest to burning hot. The series has gone from the YouTube and is now a hit game show.

“This hilarious half-hour game show is based on the hugely popular Hot Ones web series created by Complex Networks’ First We Feast,” a description on the site read.

“In each episode, host Sean Evans welcomes fans into the ‘Pepperdome’ to compete against one another by answering trivia questions and eating increasing mouth-scorching hot wings for $25,000 and the chance to become Hot Ones legends,” it added.

Great stuff!