Trump Campaign Trolls Kamala Harris With Promised Debate Guest

President Donald Trump’s campaign team took aim at Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, promising to have deceased rapper Tupac Shakur attend Wednesday’s debate.

According to CBS reporter Nicole Sganga, the Trump campaign informed her that Vice President Mike Pence would be bringing Tupac as his guest to the Salt Lake City event. (RELATED: If Anyone Is Getting Underestimated In The Upcoming Debates, It’s Vice President Mike Pence)

“I asked the Trump campaign who Vice President Mike Pence is bringing to tonight’s debate. A spokesperson responded: ‘Tupac.’ Happy Wednesday, everybody,” Sganga tweeted.

I asked the Trump campaign who Vice President Mike Pence is bringing to tonight’s debate. A spokesperson responded: “Tupac.” Happy Wednesday, everybody. — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 7, 2020

The campaign was trolling Harris, who said just last month that Tupac was the “greatest rapper alive.” The rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

REMINDER: Last month, Kamala Harris was asked who is the best rapper alive and she replied, “Tupac.”pic.twitter.com/P6wdM4YAdO https://t.co/eeeCBFGOPU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 7, 2020

Harris has flubbed references to Tupac in the past as well, saying during a radio interview that she had listened to both Tupac and Snoop Dogg in college — despite the fact that she had graduated before either one had released an album.

Kamala Harris Says She Listened To Tupac And Snoop While Smoking Weed In College. There’s Just One Problem. | @AsheSchow https://t.co/PjOscgFR2k pic.twitter.com/KR2szHJ1QZ — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 13, 2019

Harris and Pence are set to face off in Salt Lake City at 9 pm ET.