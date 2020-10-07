Washington Benches Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen Will Start

The Washington Football Team has benched quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The team announced on Instagram early Wednesday morning that Kyle Allen, who played for Ron Rivera in Carolina, would start against the Rams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To make matters worse for the former Ohio State star, he’s not even second string for Washington. According to Ian Rapoport, he’s been relegated to third string!

Alex Smith will be the backup to Kyle Allen.

More news: Alex Smith is now the Backup, per me and @MikeGarafolo. https://t.co/f1zwK3Olhr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2020

This move makes very little sense on the surface. Haskins went 15th overall in the 2019 NFL draft, and has shown some serious flashes in limited reps.

Something has to be going on behind the scenes because benching Haskins after less than two complete years of playing time seems a bit outrageous.

Not only is Haskins benched, but he’s not even second string. This move seems like it was done to send a message more than anything else.

There simply can’t be any situation where Alex Smith is more prepared to play right now than Dwayne Haskins. I refuse to believe that.

What a wild Wednesday morning in the NFL, but it looks like Haskin’s time with Washington has come to a quick end.