72% Say Pence Won Debate In Drudge Poll

Over 70% of respondents to an unscientific, online Drudge Report poll indicated that they believed Vice President Mike Pence won Wednesday’s debate against vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.

Seventy-two percent (around 175,519 people) voted that Pence was the victor in the first and only vice presidential debate, while 28% (around 69,000 people) said the same about Harris, according to the online poll data.

The debate, moderated by USA Today’s Susan Page, focused on the coronavirus, healthcare, foreign policy and the Supreme Court, with the Nov. 3 election less than a month away, NBC News reported. Much of the debate time — roughly 14 minutes — was devoted to discussing President Donald Trump, NBC reported.

Race, tax reform, crime, China and abortion were minor topics of discussion on the stage, according to NBC.

Pence criticized Harris for her refusal to address the issue of court packing ahead of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s possible confirmation to the Supreme Court. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Dodges Supreme Court Packing Question Following Debate)

Kamala Harris’ refusal to answer VP Pence, coupled with Joe Biden’s unwillingness to comment on Packing the Supreme Court, shows Democrats have become a party of radicals, by radicals, and for radicals. || #IngrahamAngle #2020election #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/cFHkJlMj41 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 8, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.