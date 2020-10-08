‘Mark Of The Devil’: MSNBC Guest Says Fly Landing On Pence Was Historical Sign Of Sin

MSNBC guest Steve Schmidt claimed that a fly landing on Vice President Mike Pence during Wednesday’s debate was the “mark of the devil.”

Schmidt joined anchor Ari Melber to discuss the debate between Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, referring to the fly as a commentary on the “karmic state” of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. (RELATED: MSNBC Commentator Compares Trump WH To ‘Monkeys Hurling Excrement At Each Other’)

WATCH:

Melber began by asking Schmidt to evaluate Pence’s performance, saying, “What did you think of tonight, how Mike Pence would blatantly not answer the question? He waited his turn more than Trump, but he would say, I see a question about SCOTUS, I’m going to talk about Iran.”

Schmidt claimed that Pence had to be graded on a curve because, were it a normal debate, his behavior would have been “scored very poorly” but he did better than Trump in the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Then Schmidt pivoted to the fly that landed on Pence’s head, saying, “It’s never a good sign when a fly lands on your head for two minutes, that’s a sign all through history of sin, historically, biblically, you wouldn’t normally say this — it’s only safe to say this, Ari, after midnight. But you know the fly, he who commands the fly has always been seen historically as the mark of the devil —”

“Well, Steve — as a journalist, now I have to ask for the record, are you joking?” Melber appeared to be taken aback by the comment. “Because the fly could have landed on anyone.” (RELATED: Mike Pence Had A Fly On His Head For Nearly Two Minutes During The Vice Presidential Debate)

“Yes. But it didn’t, it landed on Mike Pence. And it says something, maybe something karmic about the status of the campaign,” Schmidt continued, saying that by the numbers, the Trump campaign appeared to be struggling.

“The fact check what Steve Schmidt has said about the numbers is true. What he said about the ultimate moral reckoning of whether the fly connotes evil or devil or Nosferatu is above my pay grade,” Melber concluded with a laugh.