Patrick Mahomes Says He’s Not Sleeping In This Same Bed As His Pregnant Fiancé Because Of Coronavirus Concerns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t sleeping in the same bed as his fiancé.

According to Andrew Siciliano, the Super Bowl champion told the media Wednesday that he’s staying in a different bed than his pregnant fiancé Brittany Matthews because of coronavirus concerns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mahomes says he and his pregnant fiancé are sleeping in seperate beds with COVID concerns. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 7, 2020

Mahomes just recently got engaged and revealed that he’s expecting his first child with Brittany Matthews.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Sep 29, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

What an absolutely crazy time to be alive for everyone. Think about being explained the situation we’re in right now a year ago.

Nobody would have listened or believed what they were hearing. Yet, here we are, and Mahomes has to sleep in a different bed than his fiancé.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Sep 21, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

Honestly, at the end of the day, it’s a very small sacrifice to make in order to protect his future wife and unborn child.

While I’m sure Mahomes isn’t overly happy about it, I also have no doubt he’d do whatever is necessary to keep his family protected during the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on Oct 7, 2020 at 4:18pm PDT

Welcome to life in 2020. The simplest of things are no longer allowed. What a chaotic time to be on this planet.