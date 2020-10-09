REPORT: New York Jets Send Everyone Home After ‘Presumptive’ Positive Coronavirus Test

The New York Jets have reportedly sent everyone home after a possible case of coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, the team sent everyone home early Friday morning after a “presumptive positive player test.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Jets are just the latest NFL team to find themselves with a coronavirus problem on their hands.

After a presumptive positive player test today, all Jets players and coaches were just sent home, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

I think it’s very safe to say that it hasn’t been a great past 10 days or so for the NFL. In fact, I think it’s safe to say things aren’t going well.

The Titans have issues, the Patriots have issues and you can now add the Jets to the list. Yeah, things are in a rough spot for the league.

If the Jets have more positive tests within the next 24 hours, then I find it hard to believe the game against Arizona gets played as scheduled.

I’ve always said there’s no reason to panic until several games get wiped out in the same weekend. While that hasn’t happened yet, it certainly looks like we might be trending in that direction.

Let’s hope the Jets only have one case and everything else turns out to be fine. The last thing we need is more games being called off.