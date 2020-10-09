REPORT: Titans Vs. Bills Moved To Tuesday, Buffalo Vs. Kansas City Moved To Sunday

The Tennessee Titans will reportedly not play the Bills this Sunday.

According to Adam Schefter, the game scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Tuesday as long as the Titans don’t have any more positive coronavirus tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bills upcoming Thursday night game against the Chiefs will then be pushed to next Sunday. If the Titans get more positive coronavirus tests, then the Chiefs/Bills game will revert back to Thursday.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources. Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

Honestly, I hate to sound like a pessimist, but I’m not holding my breath for the Titans to have no more positive coronavirus tests between now and Tuesday.

I’m not holding my breath at all for the Titans to go the next four days without a positive tests considering the avalanche of bad news they’ve received since late September.

Since Sept. 24, the Titans now have had 23 positive test results. https://t.co/uKw5feOARR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

As a betting man, I’d bet that the game against the Bills gets called off in the coming days, Buffalo’s game against the Chiefs reverts back to Thursday and then the NFL has a major issue to figure out with the Titans.

Of course, I’m certainly hoping that I’m wrong, but why would we have much optimism at this point? Nothing is going in favor of the Titans.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation as we have them. Something tells me that the next 96 hours in the NFL are going to be wild.