REPORT: Titans Vs. Bills Moved To Tuesday, Buffalo Vs. Kansas City Moved To Sunday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans watches from the sideline during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Tennessee Titans will reportedly not play the Bills this Sunday.

According to Adam Schefter, the game scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Tuesday as long as the Titans don’t have any more positive coronavirus tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bills upcoming Thursday night game against the Chiefs will then be pushed to next Sunday. If the Titans get more positive coronavirus tests, then the Chiefs/Bills game will revert back to Thursday.

Honestly, I hate to sound like a pessimist, but I’m not holding my breath for the Titans to have no more positive coronavirus tests between now and Tuesday.

I’m not holding my breath at all for the Titans to go the next four days without a positive tests considering the avalanche of bad news they’ve received since late September.

As a betting man, I’d bet that the game against the Bills gets called off in the coming days, Buffalo’s game against the Chiefs reverts back to Thursday and then the NFL has a major issue to figure out with the Titans.

Of course, I’m certainly hoping that I’m wrong, but why would we have much optimism at this point? Nothing is going in favor of the Titans.

 

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation as we have them. Something tells me that the next 96 hours in the NFL are going to be wild.