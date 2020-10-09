REPORT: Tory Lanez Charged With Allegedly Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Faces ‘Roughly 23 Years’ In Prison If Convicted

Rapper Tory Lanez has reportedly been hit with some serious criminal charges.

According to Louie Tran, Lanez has been charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in July at a party in the Hollywood Hills. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tran reported that Lanez faces “roughly 23 years” behind bars if convicted. Stallion was hit in the feet by the bullets and now appears to be doing fine.

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper/singer Tory Lanez with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion during an argument. Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet, hitting her, after she left a vehicle during their fight in the Hollywood Hills on 7/12. CONT ➡️ pic.twitter.com/UeMt6xuKgi — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) October 8, 2020

He faces felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years. — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) October 8, 2020

Obviously, Lanez has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be very thankful for it.

Trust me, you don’t want to live in a country where that’s reversed.

Having said that, make no mistake about it, folks. This isn’t some slap on the wrist kind of situation. Lanez is facing more than two decades in prison if convicted.

He’s not getting a ticket or going away for a couple months if convicted. If he’s found guilty of these charges, he’s facing some serious time behind bars.

Now, he might not get 23 years, but he’s damn sure not walking out of the court room with just a stern talking to if he’s found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. California gun laws are not a joke.

We’ll see what happens, but it sounds like he’s going to need a great lawyer.