Trump Will Receive A ‘Medical Examination’ And Be Interviewed On Friday’s Broadcast Of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he leaves Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland heading towards Marine One on October 5, 2020, to return to the White House after being discharged. - Trump announced Monday he would be "back on the campaign trail soon", just before returning to the White House from a hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump will receive a “medical examination” and conduct his first on-camera interview during Friday’s Fox News broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

A representative for Carlson, a Daily Caller joint-founder, confirmed that the interview would still take place remotely and be conducted by Dr. Marc Siegel. (RELATED: White House Docs Clear Trump To Resume Normal Activities This Weekend, Barring Complications)

Trump, in a series of phone interviews Thursday with Fox News and Fox Business, claimed to be feeling “really good,” and the White House physician Sean Conley released a series of memos this week charting Trump’s progress.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump salutes Marine One helicopter pilots upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Saturday will be 10 days since [Trump’s] diagnosis,” Conley wrote in a memo released by the White House on Thursday. “Based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

Still, Conley has still dodged inquiries from the press about when the president last tested negative for coronavirus, raising additional questions about how often he was actually being tested. (RELATED: White House Physician Sean Conley Repeatedly Dodges Questions About When Trump Last Tested Negative For Coronavirus)

In addition to the appearance on “Carlson,” Trump is expected to hold a virtual rally and guest host Friday’s broadcast of The Rush Limbaugh Show.