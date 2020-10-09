Trump Will Receive A ‘Medical Examination’ And Be Interviewed On Friday’s Broadcast Of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

President Donald Trump will receive a “medical examination” and conduct his first on-camera interview during Friday’s Fox News broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

A representative for Carlson, a Daily Caller joint-founder, confirmed that the interview would still take place remotely and be conducted by Dr. Marc Siegel. (RELATED: White House Docs Clear Trump To Resume Normal Activities This Weekend, Barring Complications)

Trump, in a series of phone interviews Thursday with Fox News and Fox Business, claimed to be feeling “really good,” and the White House physician Sean Conley released a series of memos this week charting Trump’s progress.

“Saturday will be 10 days since [Trump’s] diagnosis,” Conley wrote in a memo released by the White House on Thursday. “Based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

Still, Conley has still dodged inquiries from the press about when the president last tested negative for coronavirus, raising additional questions about how often he was actually being tested. (RELATED: White House Physician Sean Conley Repeatedly Dodges Questions About When Trump Last Tested Negative For Coronavirus)

In addition to the appearance on “Carlson,” Trump is expected to hold a virtual rally and guest host Friday’s broadcast of The Rush Limbaugh Show.