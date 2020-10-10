49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Will Start Sunday Against The Dolphins

Jimmy Garoppolo is back under center for the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Adam Schefter, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that Jimmy G would start against the Dolphins this Sunday after getting hurt back in September.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Jimmy Garoppolo will start Sunday vs. Dolphins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

This is great news for the 49ers and their fans. While everyone wanted to believe Nick Mullens was a serviceable backup, he got cooked against the Eagles when he tossed two interceptions.

Luckily, that issue is behind the 49ers because Jimmy G is back to slinging it for San Francisco.

If Jimmy G is healthy and playing well, then we all know the 49ers can be the real deal. After all, they’re a season removed from playing in the Super Bowl.

There’s no doubt at all they have the tools to win with Jimmy G under center. However, if he’s off the field, as we witnessed against the Eagles, the 49ers are far from elite.

We’ll see how he bounces back, but this is a great update for the 49ers.