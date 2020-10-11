Dwayne Haskins Gets A Stomach Virus After Being Benched By Washington

Dwayne Haskins isn’t at the stadium for Washington’s game against the Rams.

According to Darren Haynes, Haskins has a stomach virus, and was told to stay home by the team Sunday. It’s the first game Washington has played since Haskins was benched. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#WashingtonFootball QB Dwayne Haskins has a stomach virus. Haskins hasn’t felt well the last 48 hours and was told by the team to stay home for today’s game against the Rams. For clarification, he does not have COVID19. Haskins still took a covid test and it was negative. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/qQJlCVb3JV — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 11, 2020

Look, Haskins might be really sick, or he might not be. I honestly don’t have a clue, and neither does anyone speculating on the internet.

However, it certainly seems a bit odd that Haskins gets benched, trade rumors start flaring up and now he has a stomach virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Sep 13, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

Again, there’s nothing to suggest there’s anything off here, but the timing of everything is absolutely going to raise questions.

Let’s put it this way. If Haskins doesn’t suit up next week at all, then it might be fair to ask what the hell is going on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Sep 4, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

Either way, it’s probably fair to say that Haskins‘ time in Washington is nearing a rapid end.