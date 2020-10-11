Editorial

Dwayne Haskins Gets A Stomach Virus After Being Benched By Washington

Oct 4, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) raises a fist during the national anthem while standing next to Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) prior to their game against the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Dwayne Haskins isn’t at the stadium for Washington’s game against the Rams.

According to Darren Haynes, Haskins has a stomach virus, and was told to stay home by the team Sunday. It’s the first game Washington has played since Haskins was benched. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Look, Haskins might be really sick, or he might not be. I honestly don’t have a clue, and neither does anyone speculating on the internet.

However, it certainly seems a bit odd that Haskins gets benched, trade rumors start flaring up and now he has a stomach virus.

 

Again, there’s nothing to suggest there’s anything off here, but the timing of everything is absolutely going to raise questions.

Let’s put it this way. If Haskins doesn’t suit up next week at all, then it might be fair to ask what the hell is going on.

 

Either way, it’s probably fair to say that Haskins‘ time in Washington is nearing a rapid end.