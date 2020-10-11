Florida Is Unlikely To Pack Their Stadium After Comments From Head Coach Dan Mullen

Florida football coach Dan Mullen wants a packed stadium this upcoming Saturday against LSU, but it’s unlikely to happen.

Following a loss to Texas A&M, Mullen said he “absolutely” wanted “to see 90,000 in The Swamp next week” for the LSU game. The state of Florida recently allowed football stadiums to go back to normal capacity during the coronavirus pandemic, but it doesn’t sound like Mullen will get his wish. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mullen: “Absolutely I want to see 90,000 in The Swamp next week…The entire student section, it must have been 50,000 going crazy behind our bench next week.” — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) October 10, 2020

According to Mike Bianchi, the university told him, “We continue to follow UF Health and campus guidelines. I’ve not heard anything about campus adjusting [its] guidelines.”

From the sounds of it, there’s next to no chance that there’s 90,000 people to watch the Gators play the Tigers this Saturday.

I knew the moment Mullen made the comment about stadium capacity that some people in the media were going to lose their damn minds. We all saw that coming!

If you dare speak about people getting near each other during the pandemic, then you’re guaranteed to trigger the hell out of some people.

Mullen also advocating for a packed stadium during a global pandemic is a classic football guy move. It’s a classic football guy situation.

The world is melting down, and he’s focused on how crowd noise can impact an upcoming SEC game. I absolutely love that kind of attitude.

That’s the attitude that put men on the moon.

We’ll see what happens this Saturday, but I’m not holding my breath for 90,000 fans to be in attendance.