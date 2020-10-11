Tennessee Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt Wears Hilarious Mask Against Georgia

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt had a laughable mask situation Saturday against Georgia.

In a photo posted by Matt Jones, Pruitt can be seen with his head wrapped up, and he’s literally covering everything except his mouth. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the hilarious video below.

Jeremy Pruitt is wearing a mask covering every part of his face but his mouth pic.twitter.com/QcYH0iUJbV — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 10, 2020

If you don’t find that photo funny, then you simply don’t have a sense of humor. The entire point of a mask is to cover your mouth.

Apparently, that memo slipped past Pruitt because he managed to cover up everything other than his mouth during the loss to Georgia.

I don’t care what your opinions on masks are. You can think they’re great or you can hate them all you want.

However, you have to admit when something is funny, and Pruitt’s situation Saturday was absolutely incredible.

Props to Pruitt for giving us all something fun to laugh about during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s always good to have a chuckle.