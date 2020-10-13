Royal Author Claims Meghan Markle Wanted To Be The ‘Most Famous Person On Earth’

A royal author claimed Meghan Markle wanted to be the “most famous person on Earth.”

Lady Colin Campbell, who has previously published a book on Princess Diana, told Graham Norton during Saturday’s episode of his BBC show. Campbell said Markle was doing things in America that she was “strictly prohibited from doing as a royal.”

“Mostly Meghan, but with Harry’s connivance,” Campbell clarified.

“And also instructing her PR people that they were to make her into the most famous person on Earth,” Cambell claimed.

Campbell said to make her the “most famous person on Earth” it needed to be controversial. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Misinformation, Claims Things She Says Aren’t Actually ‘Controversial’)

“And it has to involve a tremendous amount of controversy – otherwise you’re just not that famous,” Campbell added. “I think it’s history in the making, and I don’t care if she ends up being the most famous person on Earth or not. I [just] care that there is an interesting story to be told.”

Markle was definitely successful at becoming the “most famous person.” She’s literally married to a prince. Although, he isn’t really the prince anymore. However, they still get all the press as if he was.

Her wishes came true and we as a society just continue to talk about how much we dislike her. It’s all a vicious cycle.