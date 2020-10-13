Pelosi Calls CNN ‘Apologists’ For Republicans In Heated Interview With Wolf Blitzer

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slammed CNN and anchor Wolf Blitzer in an interview Tuesday when he pressed her on passing a coronavirus stimulus package.

In the interview, Blitzer pressed Pelosi on why she would not accept the $1.8 trillion dollar deal the White House and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had proposed. She responded by saying it is still not enough money. Blitzer then went on to read a tweet from Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna which urged Pelosi to take the deal from the White House.

“I don’t know why you’re always an apologist and many of your colleagues are apologists for the Republican position … Ro Khanna, that’s nice. That isn’t what we’re going to do,” Pelosi said to Blitzer in response.

When even *CNN* and *Wolf Blitzer* are grilling Nancy Pelosi on why Democrats continue to reject any and all Republican stimulus offers, you know Dems might be playing politics. Watch as Pelosi snaps after failing to answer a basic question about why they won’t compromise. pic.twitter.com/Nt2hagv2Us — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 13, 2020

Blitzer then said he’s also spoken with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who said to take the deal. Pelosi responded by saying, “Honest to God, I really can’t get over it. Because Andrew Yang, he’s lovely. Ro Khanna, he’s lovely. They’re not negotiating this situation.” (RELATED: Democratic Congressman Criticizes His Party For Going Into Recess Before Stimulus Deal Was Reached)

The tweet from Khanna that Blitzer was referencing said “People in need can’t wait until February. 1.8 trillion is significant & more than twice Obama stimulus. It will allow Biden to start with infrastructure. Obama won in 08 by doing the right thing on TARP instead of what was expedient. Make a deal & put the ball in McConnell court.”

“With all due respect you really don’t know what you’re talking about,” Pelosi said in response to Blitzer. (RELATED: McConnell Says Senate Will Vote On Coronavirus Relief Bill Later In October)

Khanna criticized his party in August for leaving town for recess after failing to reach a deal with Republicans on a phase 4 coronavirus stimulus package.