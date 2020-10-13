Wisconsin Badgers Receive Incredible Rings For Winning The Big 10 Basketball Title

The Wisconsin Badgers received some awesome rings for winning the Big 10 basketball title last year.

The Badgers started the 2019-20 campaign off a bit slow, but then dominated down the stretch to win a share of the B1G regular season championship and the top seed in the conference tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the team revealed the championship rings Monday night, and they’re absolutely sick. Take a look at these beasts below.

Big Ten champ has a nice ring to it ???? Time to go chase the next one ???? pic.twitter.com/jjYxtCG7mb — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 13, 2020

This kind of stuff injects energy right into my soul. How much does this piss our critics off? How triggered is the rest of the B1G right now?

Everyone writes off Wisconsin because we’re not the sexiest or flashiest program. We recruit gritty guys and mold them into the people we need them to be in the system.

You know what is sexy and flashy in college basketball? Winning, and we do that in spades.

Now, we begin the journey to dominate the Big 10 again. Our national title run was stolen from us because of coronavirus, but you better believe we’ll be ready to do it again this season.

We’re going to show up and show out. You can take that to the bank.