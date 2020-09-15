Jon Rothstein Ranks Wisconsin As The 2nd Best Basketball Team In The Big 10

The Wisconsin Badgers have received some more praise ahead of the 2020 basketball season.

College basketball expert Jon Rothstein recently released his preseason rankings for the Big 10, and he had Wisconsin at number two.

The only team ahead of the Badgers was Iowa.

Another day goes by and more hype gets poured on the Wisconsin basketball team. I’d like to say that I’m surprised, but we all know I’m not.

The Badgers won a share of the Big 10 regular season title last season, and we also earned the top seed in the B1G tournament.

Of course, coronavirus derailed our national title run, but we all know that at this point.

I usually like flying under the radar. I think the Badgers do our best work when the majority of America writes us off.

We do our best when we’re being ignored. It allows us to just get to work and operate on what we do.

Unfortunately, flying under the radar isn’t a luxury we have this season. The eyes of the college basketball world are upon us.

That’s what happens when you win the Big 10 the previous year.

Luckily, I have no doubt we’ll take care of business. We have the talent, experience and coaching that we need to win a national title.

You can count us out if you want, but that’s a decision I promise you will regret.