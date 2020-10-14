Amy Coney Barrett Asks For An ‘Easy’ Question, John Kennedy Complies: ‘Who Does The Laundry?’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy humored Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s request that her final question be “an easy one.”

Kennedy was the last of the Senate Judiciary Committee members to question Judge Barrett — nominate by President Donald Trump to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and he wrapped up three full days of hearings on Capitol Hill. (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett Fires Back At Dick Durbin, Says Answering His Question Would Violate ‘Canons Of Conduct’)

WATCH:

Kennedy asked a number of serious questions, concluding with one about whether or not federal district court judges could enjoin congressional statues or presidential executive orders that applied to the entire country.

“Well, that is a disputed issue of law,” Barrett replied, adding that she could not answer the question because it was a case that could come before her in the future.

“I got one last question,” Kennedy said then, and Barrett smiled. (RELATED: ‘Senator Harris Just Called You A Liar’: John Kennedy Questions Amy Coney Barrett On Her Oath)

“Hope it is an easy one,” she said.

“It it. It’s a sincere question, I’m genuinely curious. Who does the laundry in your house?” Kennedy asked, and Barrett burst out laughing.

“We increasingly have been trying to get our children to take responsibility for their own, but those efforts are not always successful,” Barrett said. “We run a lot of loads of laundry.”

“Well, you are very impressive, Judge,” Kennedy said, and the hearing came to a close.