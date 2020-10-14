Lindsey Graham Sets Quarterly Fundraising Record For Senate Republicans With $28 Million

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham set a quarterly fundraising record for Senate Republicans, raising $28 million in the third quarter.

Graham’s campaign sent out the news Wednesday that Graham had raised a historic amount of money, saying this will give them what they need to reach voters. Graham’s Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison also broke a Senate record for third-quarter fundraising, his campaign announced Sunday. Harrison raised $57 million in the third quarter, the period between July and September.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee confirmed to the Daily Caller that Graham’s $28 million was a quarterly record for Senate Republicans.

“Our campaign will have the resources we need to get our message out to voters,” Graham campaign spokesman T.W. Arrighi said. “National Democrats will invest more than $100 million of out-of-state money to buy the race, but the voters of South Carolina know a liberal Democrat when they see one.”

Graham has a six-point lead over his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison despite being largely out-fundraised, a poll released Tuesday shows. Graham leads Harrison 48 percent to 42 percent in the race, according to a Morning Consult poll. The Cook Political Report changed its prediction Wednesday for Graham’s Senate race, moving it from “lean Republican” to a “toss-up.”

Graham, who is the Senate Judiciary Chairman, is in the middle of a Supreme Court nominee confirmation for President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett and has continued to get out-fundraised by Harrison. The South Carolina Democrat made history, announcing Sunday that his campaign shattered a Senate record for third-quarter fundraising with a total of $57 million in the final full quarter.

Harrison says he raised $1 million in September after a poll was released showing the two were tied in the Senate race. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham’s Opponent Says He Raised $1M In One Day After Poll Showed A Tied Race)

A Quinnipiac University poll released Sept. 16 found Graham and Harrison were tied at 48 percent support among likely South Carolina voters. Graham had raised more money than Harrison has of July, by around $5 million, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Jaime Harrison Raises $57 Million In Third Quarter, Shatters Record)

Graham has repeatedly asked Fox News viewers for contributions while appearing on the network. “Help me,” Graham said in September, according to The Hill. “They’re killing me, moneywise. Help me. You helped me last week. Help me again.”