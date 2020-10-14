REPORT: College Basketball Players Will Receive An Extra Year Of Eligibility During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NCAA will reportedly grant an extra year of eligibility to basketball players during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jeff Goodman, the D-1 Council “voted in favor of giving additional year of eligibility to winter athletes,” and the decision is expected to become official at some point Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means college basketball players can play this entire season without losing eligibility. Football players were already granted an extra year of eligibility.

D-1 Council has voted in favor of giving additional year of eligibility to winter athletes, source told @Stadium. Won’t be official until close of tomorrow’s meeting since it could still be brought back for reconsideration. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 13, 2020

While this won’t do anything to help schools that love one and done players, it will immensely help programs that depend on third and fourth years players.

For example, Wisconsin’s basketball team is dominated by seniors. We might have the most experienced starting lineup in America.

There’s a great chance that we’re going to make a national title run.

Now, all those players will be allowed to return for an extra year. While that won’t help teams with players jumping to the NBA, it will be huge for teams like Wisconsin.

For that reason alone, I’m all in one this proposal and decision from the NCAA.

While I might dog the NCAA on a regular basis, I can’t find anything I disagree with here!