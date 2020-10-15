REPORT: People In The NFL Expect The Chiefs To ‘Have Interest’ In Signing Le’Veon Bell

People in the NFL reportedly expect the Kansas City Chiefs to make a run at Le’Veon Bell.

Bell was recently cut by the New York Jets, and he’s now free to sign with any team in the league. According to Jeremy Fowler, people in NFL circles expect the Chiefs to “have interest because of fit.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Dolphins could also be a potential landing spot.

Le’Veon Bell prioritizing role in offense and chances to win among part of his free agency evaluation. Many people around league believe Chiefs will have interest because of fit. Bell trains in Miami so perhaps Dolphins a consideration. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 14, 2020

If Bell is serious about making a run and not worrying about how many touches he gets, then he should 100% go to the Chiefs.

Kansas City doesn’t look normal through the first few weeks of the season, and they could use a boost.

Adding Le’Veon Bell to the offense would be putting another weapon in Patrick Mahomes arsenal to use, and it’s always a good thing when he loads up on stars around him.

The Chiefs already have a dominant offense. Throw Bell on it, and the options are pretty endless.

We’ll have to wait and see where he lands, but the Chiefs seem to make a ton of sense.