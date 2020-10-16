Kanye Asks People To Vote For Him In Louisiana And Write-In His Name In Maryland

Kanye West encouraged his millions of followers to vote for him in Louisiana and write-in his name in Maryland on their 2020 election presidential ballot.

“TODAY IS THE FIRST DAY OF EARLY VOTING IN LOUISIANA,” the 43-year-old rapper tweeted Friday. “VOTE KANYE. He also included a link that provided a list of locations in the state where early voting could take place. (RELATED: Kanye West Meets With White House Advisor Jared Kushner)

TODAY IS THE FIRST DAY OF EARLY VOTING IN LOUISIANA. VOTE KANYE https://t.co/6A9toADSYq — ye (@kanyewest) October 16, 2020

A short time before that, the “Yeezus” hitmaker encouraged people to simply write-in his name on the ballot if they are in Maryland. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

“I’M OFFICIALLY A WRITE-IN CANDIDATE IN THE STATE OF MARYLAND,” West tweeted. “VOTE KANYE.”

I’M OFFICIALLY A WRITE-IN CANDIDATE IN THE STATE OF MARYLAND. VOTE KANYE. https://t.co/VVESmi75wN — ye (@kanyewest) October 16, 2020

The “Gold Digger” hitmaker also included a link with instructions about “How to vote for a write-in candidate” in the state.

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared on competing networks in back-to-back town halls. Kanye tweeted afterwards that, “the Town Halls last night showed two different sides of America. It’s time for healing.” He also included a bible verse from “1 Peter 2:24.”

It followed similar comments from West‘s first campaign ad he recently shared calling for a return to family and faith.

WATCH:

As previously reported, the rapper has qualified to run for president in close to a dozen states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Iowa and Tennessee after announcing his plans on Twitter to run back in July.