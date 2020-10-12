Kanye Talks About ‘America’s Destiny’ In First Campaign Ad With Call To Turn To Faith And Family

Kanye West talked about “America’s destiny” in his first campaign ad of 2020 and called for a return to family and faith.

“America, what is America’s destiny?” the 43-year-old rapper shared in a clip posted Monday on Twitter. “What is best for our nation, our people?” (RELATED: Kanye West Meets With White House Advisor Jared Kushner)

“We as a people, will revive our nation’s commitment to faith,” he added. “To what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including of course prayer.”

WATCH:

“Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people, are called to a greater purpose than ourselves,” West continued. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

The 2020 presidential hopeful went on to explain that Americans should encourage, help and lift each other up.

“We will build a stronger country by building stronger families,” the “Yeezus” hitmaker shared. “Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation.”

“By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be,” he concluded.

West has qualified to run for president in close to a dozen states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Iowa and Tennessee after announcing his plans on Twitter to run back in July.